Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:33 PM

Tarin for making FGPMA fully functional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin highlighted the need for making the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA) fully functional at the earliest for best utilization of government assets.

The adviser was talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aun Abass Buppi during a meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

The adviser said, FGPMA was mandated to ensure getting best value for money for the government's assets and properties and assured the senator of his full support and cooperation in this regard.

On the occasion, Senator Aun Abass Buppi extended congratulations to the Adviser Shaukat Tarin for being elected as member of the Senate.

He further apprised the adviser on the progress being made on the establishment of FGPMA, the statement added.

