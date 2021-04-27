UrduPoint.com
Tarin For Timely Completion Of Remaining FATF Action Plan Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Tarin for timely completion of remaining FATF action plan items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the significant headway made across all the areas of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan and resolved to continue efforts for timely completion of the remaining parts of it.

The minister was talking to Director General, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), who briefed the minister about the significant progress made on the FATF plan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

DG (FMU) highlighted various measures that the government of Pakistan had taken to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) regime in line with the international best practices.

She also apprised the finance minister that FATF had acknowledged Pakistan's performance in its last plenary held in February 2021.

