UrduPoint.com

Tarin Greets Envoy On New Responsibilities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Tarin greets envoy on new responsibilities

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday greeted Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan's Ambassador designated to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and extended his felicitations to the designated ambassador on his new responsibilities and conveyed his best wishes for success

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday greeted Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan's Ambassador designated to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and extended his felicitations to the designated ambassador on his new responsibilities and conveyed his best wishes for success.

Ameer Khurram Rathore paid a courtesy call on Adviser to the Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were deep rooted in history and would further strengthen in future.

The adviser further stated that the Ministry of Finance would continue to support his efforts for further strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Saudi Arabia Best

Recent Stories

Western Europe's Policy of Migrant Integration Com ..

Western Europe's Policy of Migrant Integration Completely Failed - Hungarian Top ..

10 seconds ago
 World Disability Day observed in Khar

World Disability Day observed in Khar

12 seconds ago
 10 vehicles impounded over violation of COVID-19 S ..

10 vehicles impounded over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

13 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a prio ..

Rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a priority: Chief Minister

15 seconds ago
 CDA seal 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town

CDA seal 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town

19 seconds ago
 Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study ..

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.