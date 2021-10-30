Tarin lauds FBR for exceeding tax collection target

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday congratulated Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and it chairman for exceeding monthly tax collection target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday congratulated Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and it chairman for exceeding monthly tax collection target.

Tarin in a tweet said, the collection has exceeded its monthly targets for four consecutive months.

"I would like to congratulate team #FBR and Chairman on excellent tax collection. The collection has exceeded its monthly targets for four consecutive months. Well Done #FBR. Way to go!!! @FBRSpokesperson @GovtofPakistan", he tweeted.