Tarin, PRBC Discuss Retailers' Issues

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Tarin, PRBC discuss retailers' issues

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC), headed by Hamid Yamin at Finance Division, here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Retail business Council (PRBC), headed by Hamid Yamin at Finance Division, here Friday.

The delegation apprised the adviser about the problems being faced by the retailers and sought support of the government to resolve their issues, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

On the occasion, Tarin lauded the contribution of retailers for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan and assured them of providing maximum support and level playing filed.

The adviser directed FBR to take steps for integration of retailers and to tackle their issues with mutual coordination.

The delegation thanked the adviser for cooperation and addressing the issues positively, the statement added.

Chairman FBR and Senior officers attended the meeting.

