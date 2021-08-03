Tarin reiterates govt resolve to boost agriculture production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve to boost agriculture production in the country.

In a meeting with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here at the Finance Division to review the supply and stocks of Urea fertilizers to the farmers, he said the government was committed to facilitate poor farmers by providing them timely inputs in order to boost agricultural production.

The key focus is to revitalize agriculture sector of Pakistan by stimulating rural productivity and farm income, he added.

Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production made a detailed presentation about production of Urea fertilizer and also updated about the sufficient stock of fertilizer to cater requirements in the upcoming sowing season.

Hammad Azhar affirmed full support and cooperation in provision of required inputs to the fertilizer plants on the occasion, keeping in view, the overall position of stocks.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, SAPM on food Security Jamshed Cheema, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power Division and other senior officers participated in the meeting.