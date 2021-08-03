UrduPoint.com

Tarin Reiterates Govt Resolve To Boost Agriculture Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tarin reiterates govt resolve to boost agriculture production

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday reiterated the government's resolve to boost agriculture production in the country.

In a meeting with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here at the Finance Division to review the supply and stocks of Urea fertilizers to the farmers, he said the government was committed to facilitate poor farmers by providing them timely inputs in order to boost agricultural production.

The key focus is to revitalize agriculture sector of Pakistan by stimulating rural productivity and farm income, he added.

Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production made a detailed presentation about production of Urea fertilizer and also updated about the sufficient stock of fertilizer to cater requirements in the upcoming sowing season.

Hammad Azhar affirmed full support and cooperation in provision of required inputs to the fertilizer plants on the occasion, keeping in view, the overall position of stocks.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, SAPM on food Security Jamshed Cheema, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power Division and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Jamshed Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

17 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

30 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.