Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

Tarin reiterates resolve for development of Gilgit Baltistan

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday expressed government's resolve for the development and progress of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday expressed government's resolve for the development and progress of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan.

The advisor stated this during a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed here, said a statement issued by the finance ministry.

The Advisor considered the requests of Gilgit Baltistan administration for creation of additional posts in different sectors, enhancement of tourism opportunities and meeting other requirements for good governance.

The wheat issue in Gilgit-Baltistan was also discussed in the meeting and the advisor informed that it would be considered in the next Economic Coordination Committee meeting.

The Advisor assured his full support for the development of the GB on priority and emphasized for regular consultation and coordination meetings between Gilgit-Baltistan administration and Finance Division for addressing and timely resolution of the issues.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan apprised the Advisor on the development and public welfare projects being carried out and financial requirements of GB administration for the timely completion of projects to ensure good governance.

The Chief Minister thanked the advisor Shaukat Tarin for his support and encouragement, the statement added.

