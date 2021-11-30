UrduPoint.com

Tarin Stress Uniform Pay Structure For All Organizations

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stressed the need for removal of anomalies in basic pay structure and suggested its uniformity for all the organizations

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission, the adviser suggested for adoption of internationally accepted practices in the matter of pensions.

The adviser underscored that current model for pay and pension was not sustainable and there was need to rationalize the salaries, allowances, perks etc on the basis of performance and quality work.

The performance of the employees may be assessed on the basis of setting targets and KPIs and simultaneously best performers may be compensated with rewards.

The Adviser emphasized that there was need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance.

This he said would ensure meritocracy in the recruitment and result in improved service delivery in the public sector.

The Adviser further extended his full support and cooperation to the Commission.

On the occasion, Chairman, Pay and Pension Commission, Zafar Ahmed Khan thanked Adviser on his keen interest and ownership of the work of Pay and Pension Commission.

He assured that the Commission would do its best to come up to the expectations of the government and would present an actionable set of recommendations to the government for rationalizing the pays of the public servants.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pak and Pension Commission is headed by Zafar Ahmed Khan and composed of senior professionals from public and private sectors as well as serving Federal and Provincial Secretaries, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

