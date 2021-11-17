UrduPoint.com

Tarin Stresses For Making FGPMA Fully Functional At Earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin stressed the need to make the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA) fully functional at the earliest for best utilization of government's assets and getting best value for them.

He said this while in a meeting to review the establishment of Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA) in Finance Division, said a press release issued here.

Senator Aun Abass Buppi, Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

Secretary Finance apprised the Adviser on the progress being made on the establishment of FGPMA.

He informed that official notification for the establishment of Authority has been issued.

Senator Aun Abass appreciated the role of Finance Division in this regard.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue directed to complete the codal modalities for the establishment of Authority as soon as possible.

