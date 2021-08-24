UrduPoint.com

Tarin Stresses To Provide Industrial Input At Affordable Prices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

Tarin stresses to provide industrial input at affordable prices

Federal Minister for Finance Shoukat Tarin Tuesday stressed the need to provide industrial inputs such as cement and steel at affordable prices to carry forward the momentum of economic recovery amid COVID-19 as well as in post-COVID-19 scenario

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shoukat Tarin Tuesday stressed the need to provide industrial inputs such as cement and steel at affordable prices to carry forward the momentum of economic recovery amid COVID-19 as well as in post-COVID-19 scenario.

He emphasized to reduce the prices of cement as the cement industry was of paramount importance due to its backward and forward integration with the construction sector as a whole.

He said this while chairing a meeting with the representative of cement manufacturers, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Secretary M/o Industries and Production, Secretary Finance Division and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the participants about the prevailing Cement prices.

He drew a comparison about changes in the price of cement per bag over the last three years particularly amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the important role being played by the cement industry in stimulating economic growth during testing times.

In his remarks, the finance minister underscored the importance of cement as a building block of the construction industry.

He lauded the valuable contribution of the cement industry which had triggered a V-shape economic recovery during coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He also underlined various stimulus measures taken by the government to support the construction industry that led to a strong rebound in economic activity during the ongoing pandemic.

The representatives of cement manufacturers also presented their perspective on the occasion. They were of the view that the recent escalation in the prices of cement were driven by the rise in input costs.

Also the overall profitability in the cement sector is still the lowest as compared to other countries in the region.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister urged the representatives of the cement manufacturers to hold a consultative session with relevant stakeholders and present a firmed-up proposal regarding sustainable pricing mechanism for cement sector in order to boost the overall Construction Industry by providing industrial inputs at a reasonable cost.

The finance minister affirmed full support and facilitation to the cement industry on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FPCCI, Iranian Consulate for more steps to boost b ..

FPCCI, Iranian Consulate for more steps to boost bilateral trade

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister making effort to address public iss ..

Chief Minister making effort to address public issues: Saleem Khosa

3 minutes ago
 Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco Over 'Ho ..

Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Morocco Over 'Hostile Actions'

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 227499 cusecs water

IRSA releases 227499 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 6 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

6 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

24 minutes ago
 Counterterrorism Officials Vet Afghan Evacuees Pri ..

Counterterrorism Officials Vet Afghan Evacuees Prior to Entry in US - Official

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.