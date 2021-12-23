Tarin urges for automation in FBR to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that automation in Federal board of Revenue, (FBR) is Important for taxpayers facilitation.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin chaired an important meeting on Automation at FBR (HQs), Islamabad, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member FBR (IT) Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mr. Mansoor Sultan and Chairman of Board of Governors PRAL, Syed Javed.

The Adviser on Finance and Revenue was apprised of the progress made on the automation initiatives, data center upgradation and initiatives on data security. The Adviser emphasized on the critical importance of automation for taxpayer facilitation, administrative efficiency and transparency.

He also directed FBR to take all necessary measures for ensuring security of taxpayers' data and remarked that all the required resources will be made available for the desired purpose.

He further added that a proper monitoring mechanism must be established for signature initiatives taken by the government.