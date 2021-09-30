Tarin vows to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour at govt specified price

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has reiterated the firm commitment of the government to ensure smooth supply of wheat flour across the country at government specified price.

Presiding over the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting in Islamabad, he expressed satisfaction over the release of wheat by the Punjab at the Government specified rate. The Finance Minister directed the Provincial Chief Secretaries of Sindh, Balochistan and KP to expedite the process for releasing wheat at the price determined by the Government after fulfilling requisite formalities.

He also directed Ministry of Commerce to expedite the process of banning export of perishable commodities in consultation with Ministry of Food Security for next three months to ensure their availability at affordable price.

Shaukat Tarin said inflation in food prices is international phenomenon, however, government has taken effective measures including providing subsidies to ensure maximum relief to consumers.