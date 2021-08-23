UrduPoint.com

Tarin Welcomes Trust Of Business Community Over Economic Policies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:36 PM

Tarin welcomes trust of business community over economic policies

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday welcomed the trust and confidence shown by the business community in Pakistan over the economic policies of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday welcomed the trust and confidence shown by the business community in Pakistan over the economic policies of the present government.

The recently conducted Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey- Wave 20 by OICCI has indicated that the overall BCI has increased by 59% and stands at +9% (from -50% during May 2020) and +34% (from -74% in May, 2020) for OICCI members; as positive perceptions on several aspects have pushed back some negative macro-economic factors during the last survey.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the main drivers leading towards the dramatic increase in business confidence are trust in current government's policies, better law and order situation and the relaxation in lockdowns.

Respondents believe that the next 6 months will be even better than the previous 6 months with higher sales volume, profits and return on investment.

The survey was conducted in 9 major cities of the country and was participated by manufacturers (40%), service providers (35%) and wholesalers/ retailers (25%).

The minister stated that the government had instilled a new zeal in the business community through its progressive, consistent and transparent policies.

The Federal Budget 2021-22 was welcomed by the business community as pro-people, growth-oriented and business friendly.

Thus, with other positive developments taking place on the international front, like the IMF's SDR allocation for member countries including Pakistan, will lead towards an all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth as envisaged by the Prime Minister.

