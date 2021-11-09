UrduPoint.com

Taring Rejects Media Speculations, Says Negotiations With IMF On Advance Stage

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday categorically rejected the news captioned 'PM drops plan to IMF chief's help' and said the negotiations with the fund were at advance stage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday categorically rejected the news captioned 'PM drops plan to IMF chief's help' and said the negotiations with the fund were at advance stage.

In a tweet, the adviser termed the news as completely flawed and baseless, adding such proposal was never under consideration.

He said that when media reporters during the Kamyab Jawan Programme asked about PM's call to International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief, his reply was that negotiations were in advance stage and there was no need for call.

"The news 'PM drops plan to seek IMF chief's help" is completely flawed and baseless. Such proposal was never under consideration.

The media reporters in the 'Kamyab Jawan' asked about PM call to IMF chief. My reply was that negotiations are in advance stage and no need for call," he tweeted

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Media

More Stories From Business

