Tariq Sadozai assumes charge of energy, power portfolio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Tariq Mahmood Khan Sadozai has assumed charge of his portfolio on Thursday and he started performing his responsibilities.

The newly appointed Special Assistant of Energy & Power KP has extensive experience in the field of engineering and remained posted in various important and key positions in the energy sector.

He was the Chairman of NEPRA for a period of four 2014 to 2018), as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO for 3 years (2012 to 2014) and has also served as the Managing Director of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation KESE for a period of 5 years (2001 to 2006).

Moreover, Engr. Tariq Sadozai during his career has taken vital steps towards laying new transmission lines in domestic and industrial zones.

While assuming his responsibilities, he expressed his determination and hoped that he would use all his capabilities to stabilize the economy of the province by making maximum use of the available natural resources of energy in the province and making the Department of Energy the richest department of the province.