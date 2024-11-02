Open Menu

Tashkent To Host Upcoming Meeting Of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Tashkent (Uzbekistan) will be hosting the next meeting of Uzbekistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission. 30 Pakistani business and industrial delegations to participate in the forum.

The 9th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Joint Commission will be held in Tashkent on 3-4 November 2024, said a release issued.

A delegation headed by the co-chairman of the Joint Commission – Minister of Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan will visit Uzbekistan to participate in this meeting.

The delegation will be comprising representatives from more than 30 Pakistani business groups which are active in food, textile, pharmaceutical, automotive, electrical and chemical industries, transport and logistics sphere.

Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov will co-chair the meeting of the Joint Commission from the Uzbek side.

At the end of the event, a package of documents is expected to be signed.

The heads of delegations will also participate and deliver a speech at Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum, and attend “G2B” meeting.

The program of the visit includes several meetings of the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan with the heads of ministries and authorities of Uzbekistan.

