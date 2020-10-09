Task Force decides to establish working groups for increased exports of Gems & Jewelry

The Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems & Jewelry Friday decided to establish working groups aimed at enhancing the exports of precious stones and ornaments with active participation of all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems & Jewelry Friday decided to establish working groups aimed at enhancing the exports of precious stones and ornaments with active participation of all stakeholders.

The body during its weekly meeting, which was chaired by Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, discussed ways and means to exploit full potential of this sector and increase the country's export volume in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Petroleum Division news release said.

A sub-committee also gave a detailed briefing on increasing the export of gems and jewelry.

The chairman said, under the ease-of-doing business plan, one-window operation would be introduced to facilitate investors, adding drastic reforms in the Gems & Jewelry sector were among the government's top priorities.

He highlighted the importance of investment and business-friendly policies to increase the country's exports, terming it 'need of the hour.' He said the country had rich mineral resources and there was the need to get maximum benefit of it by using latest value addition technologies and through their effective marketing in the world.

The meeting participants appreciated the government for bringing together all the stakeholders at one platform to discuss the confronted issues and preparing a uniformed policy.

Chairman Gul Asghar thanked the participants for sharing their valuable suggestions.

He was of the view that the businessmen attached with this sector would be benefitted by establishment of a model Gems & Jewelry city in Islamabad.