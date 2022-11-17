UrduPoint.com

Tasneem For Improving Competitiveness, Productivity In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Tasneem for improving competitiveness, productivity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here on Thursday appreciated the role of NPO in improving competitiveness and productivity in Industry, Service sector, and effective public governance.

He recognized this while visiting the National Productivity Organization NPO head Office.

Tasneem stressed the need to improve productivity and competitiveness to remain competitive both in local and global markets.

He also appreciated the efforts of NPO for bringing a productivity culture to Pakistan.

He assured that the Ministry of Industries would support NPO in its efforts to enhance productivity.

Chief Executive Officer, NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry briefed SAPM regarding the mandate, services offered, and different projects of NPO Pakistan and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan.

He informed that APO, Japan, and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for Productivity improvement in Pakistan.

APO is playing a major role to promote Productivity drive in the region.

APO's services are reorienting the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country, he added.

He explained that the rise in production costs is a serious issue due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets.

'Without improving competitiveness, it would be hard to compete globally and locally.

The need to focus on the reasons why Pakistan runs low on productivity", he said adding: There is a strong need to create awareness of the emerging need for improved productivity.

He said Singapore, Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia are a few examples that transformed their economies based on improved competitiveness (basically improved productivity) and innovative strategies.

Among the other key success facts, top leadership commitment and massive campaigns are the basic requirements for bringing higher productivity culture.

He also informed me about the upcoming Mega Project of the National Productivity Master Plan (NPMP) being developed by the Korean Development Institute (KDI).

He also apprised that under the able leadership of the NPO board, NPO Pakistan generated record revenue ever in the history of the NPO.

The Company has been turned around from loss-bearing to a surplus company in 3 years' time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Company Singapore Japan Malaysia Alamgir Market From Industry Top Asia NPO

Recent Stories

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

1 hour ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.