UrduPoint.com

Tasneem Qureshi Urges USC To Expand Service To Rural Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Tasneem Qureshi urges USC to expand service to rural level

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi here on Friday asked the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to expand its services to the rural level as the majority of the population resides in the countryside.

Speaking at a briefing on the performance and initiatives of USC, the SAPM said that the coalition government was committed to providing maximum relief to masses across the country, said a press release issued here.

Briefing the SAPM about the performance and initiatives, Managing Director (MD), Muhammad Ali Ammer informed him about the Prime Minister's special relief package and overall operations of the USC.

The MD said that the utility store was working hard to provide branded and non-branded items to the public at comparatively lower prices. The prices of these items in utility stores were still less than in the open market.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made on subsidy on utility stores, targeted subsidy to the poor, expansion of the number of utility stores across the country and provision of low-price flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The MD said that USC had put in operation as many as 200 mobile stores in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to facilitate people at their doorsteps.

Currently, 100 mobile stores were operational in Abbotabad zone and 100 others in Peshawar zone, which were facilitating people to buy products in their localities in addition to availing subsidy on essential food items, he added.

He said that the USC had been made a profitable entity since 2020-2021 fiscal year and so on as the consumer reposing confidence in the good quality of the food items of it, purchased 30 percent ghee and sugar 16 percent of the total market share.

The subsidy mechanism is digital whereas the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation are linked to the data.

In Balochistan, subsidized supply of essential commodities was being ensured not only at utility stores but mobile stores had also been set up to ensure supply in remote areas, the MD added.

He said that USC was always ready to work in coordination with Federal, and provincial governments and the National Disaster Management Authority during natural hazards like floods, earthquakes etc as it supplied 25000 rashan bags daily to meet Provincial Disaster Management Authority demand of a total of 345,000 ration bags during floods in Sindh.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Mobile Buy Progress Muhammad Ali Market Government Share Flour

Recent Stories

PM announces compensation for those died during PT ..

PM announces compensation for those died during PTI's long march: Interior Minis ..

27 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.