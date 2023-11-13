Open Menu

Tata Steel To Scrap 800 Jobs In The Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Tata Steel to scrap 800 jobs in the Netherlands

Indian-owned steelmaking giant Tata Steel announced Monday it was scrapping 800 jobs at its under-pressure plant in the Netherlands to "improve market conditions and bring down costs"

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Indian-owned steelmaking giant Tata Steel announced Monday it was scrapping 800 jobs at its under-pressure plant in the Netherlands to "improve market conditions and bring down costs."

"The steel market has been in dire straits for some time. In order to remain structurally competitive and profitable now and in the future, Tata Steel Netherlands is taking significant measures, including a reduction of 800 jobs in IJmuiden" near Amsterdam, the company said in a statement.

The cuts will affect some 500 full-time workers -- mainly in management, staff and support functions -- while another 300 temporary jobs were also to disappear.

"Forced redundancies cannot be ruled out and the company will discuss a social plan with the unions," said the firm.

The site employs more than 9,200 people. In all, 11,500 people work for Tata Steel in the Netherlands.

The Tata Steel plant has come under increasing fire from Dutch residents and health authorities, who accuse it of being the main source of air, soil and water pollution in the area and of causing illness.

Tata Steel is facing several legal claims and Dutch prosecutors in February last year opened a criminal probe into possible "intentional and unlawful" pollution.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Water Company Amsterdam Netherlands SITE February Criminals Market All From Tata Jobs

Recent Stories

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

4 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

5 minutes ago
 Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway ..

Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway; Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

9 minutes ago
Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

9 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

10 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

10 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

16 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business