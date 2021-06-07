Tax Agreement Between Russia, Netherlands to Expire on January 1, 2022 - Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russia has notified the Netherlands about the denunciation of the agreement on avoiding double taxation which will expire on January 1, 2022, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry ...

officially notified the Dutch side of the denunciation of the agreement between the Russian government and the Dutch government on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and property dated 16.12.1996. According to the provisions of article 31 of the agreement, the said agreement expires on January 1, 2022," the ministry said.