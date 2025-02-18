Tax authorities seal 3 outlets on PoS violation

Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office (RTO-1) Karachi carried out actions against PoS violations on Tuesday and sealed a designer outlet and 2 toy stores at Tariq Road, a known shopping area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office (RTO-1) Karachi carried out actions against PoS violations on Tuesday and sealed a designer outlet and 2 toy stores at Tariq Road, a known shopping area of the metropolis.

The RTO-1, under the rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 against PoS violations, has carried out three major actions at Tariq Road and sealed three renowned outlets for non-issuance of PoS integrated system receipts, said a statement issued here.

In the first action a renowned designer outlet was sealed whereas in the second and third actions 2 famous toy outlets were sealed by Zone 3.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad appreciated the for carrying out three sealing on a single day and directed to gear up the actions against PoS violations. He also urged the trading community to ensure compliance with the PoS regulations in letter and spirit.