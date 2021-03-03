UrduPoint.com
Tax Awareness Educational Session Rawalpindi College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :In continuation of holding tax awareness educational sessions in different educational institutes, the Federal board of Revenue Wednesday held a session in F.G Liaquat Ali Degree College for Boys, Peshawar Road here.

Different activities for the students were arranged in the tax awareness educational session which greatly helped the students to understand the tax structure and importance of tax payment responsibility.

The officers of FATE Wing made the students to understand tax system in a very easy to understand manner, said an FBR press statement issued here.

Secretary FATE, Rashid Rana in his presentation informed about the structure of FBR, types of taxes and benefits of tax returns filing.

The students were informed about Tax Asaan App as well.

A quiz competition was also arranged to gauge the understanding of the students on the subject after the session.

The students had performed a parody to highlight the significance of paying taxes.

Chief, Facilitation and Taxpayers' education (FATE) of FBR Tehmina Aamer in her speech highlighted the significance of tax payment and the role of young generation for promotion of tax culture.

Sonia Anwar, Adnan Akram Bajwa and Alam Zaib Khan, officers of FATE Wing distributed prizes among the winning students of quiz competition.

The Principal of the college Professor Imadudin Hashmi thanked FBR Team for sensitizing students on such national importance subject.

