Tax Awareness Educational Sessions Held In Rawalpindi Colleges

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:06 PM

In continuation of holding Tax Awareness Educational Sessions in different educational institutes under Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment Garrison, Federal Board of Revenue held sessions on Thursday in F.G Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi and F.G. Quaid-e-Azam College, Chaklala, Rawalpindi separately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :In continuation of holding Tax Awareness Educational Sessions in different educational institutes under Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantonment Garrison, Federal board of Revenue held sessions on Thursday in F.G Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi and F.G. Quaid-e-Azam College, Chaklala, Rawalpindi separately.

Different activities for the students were arranged in the Tax Awareness Educational Session which greatly helped the students to understand the tax structure and importance of tax payment responsibility, said a press statement issued by FBR.

The officers of FATE Wing made the students to understand tax system in a very easy to understand manner.

Secretary FATE, Alam Zaib Khan in his presentation informed about the recent facilitative measures taken by FBR for the taxpayers.

The students were informed about Tax Asaan App and tax filing, the statement said adding a quiz competition was also arranged to gauge the understanding of the students on the subject after the session.

The FBR officers also highlighted the negative effects of tax evasion on national economy.

Chief of Facilitation and Taxpayers' education (FATE) of FBR Tehmina Aamer in her speech highlighted the significance of tax payment and the role of young generation for promotion of tax culture.

The Principal of F.G. Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi Professor Azra Kareem and Principal F.G. Quaid-e-Azam College, Chaklala, Rawalpindi Professor Muhammad Irfan Khan thanked FBR Team for sensitizing students on such national importance subject. The FATE Chief presented shields to the Principals of both colleges.

