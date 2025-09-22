Open Menu

Tax Bar Seeks Extension In Filing Income Tax Returns

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Tax Bar Association has urged Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns.

In a letter signed by President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz Siddiqui and General Secretary Muhammad Rehan, the bar cited the impact of devastating floods and heavy rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and other regions, which have disrupted the ability of many taxpayers to file their returns on time.

The association requested that the current deadline of September 30, 2025, be extended by at least one month—to October 31, 2025—with the possibility of further extension if adverse conditions continue.

The letter also highlighted persistent technical issues with the Federal board of Revenue’s IRIS software, which frequently crashes and hinders timely filing.

The Tax Bar expressed hope that the finance minister would grant the extension to ease the burden on taxpayers and help them avoid legal or financial penalties.

