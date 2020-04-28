Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Tax collection in Pakistan during the ongoing year is likely to go down, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said here on Tuesday. The International organization warned that tax collection would fall short by 18.6 per cent and the amount collected through sales tax would remain Rs.

1, 427 billion with a reduction of 23 per cent. Petroleum tax collection, it said, was likely to remain Rs. 295 billion with two percent contraction. Customs duty would fall by 22 percent with an amount of Rs 546 billion, it added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on number occasion asked the international organizations for debt relief for the development nations across the globe due to current Coronavirus pandemic.