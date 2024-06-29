Tax Fraud In Pakistan Now Will Carry Penalty Of 5 To 10 Years Jail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2024 | 04:07 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2024) Tax fraud in Pakistan now would carry a penalty of 5 to 10 years jail.
The decision was taken in the recent amendment in the Parliament.
The Parliament approved the Finance Bill along with the Federal budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25.
An amendment aimed to increase the powers of FBR officers to prevent tax fraud.
From July 1, FBR will have the authority to obtain all records and data for sales tax audits.
An amendment to further increase the powers of FBR officers in case of tax fraud during sales tax audits has also been approved.
After the amendment, FBR will have the authority to obtain all records and data from the relevant person, institution, or company for sales tax audits. During the sales tax audit, individuals or authorized authorities will be required to present all such records and data.
FBR’s authorized authority will not be able to request tax records older than 6 years in the sales tax audit.
To detect tax fraud, a decision has been made to establish a Tax Fraud Investigation Wing in FBR starting from July 1.
