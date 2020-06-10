Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan laid before the Lower House (National Assembly) the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Four bills were also laid by the adviser on parliamentary affairs.

These included: The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, National College of Arts Institute Bill, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) bill and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) bill.