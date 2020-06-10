UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 Tabled In NA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has laid before the Lower House (National Assembly) the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan laid before the Lower House (National Assembly) the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Four bills were also laid by the adviser on parliamentary affairs.

These included: The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, National College of Arts Institute Bill, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) bill and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) bill.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Babar Awan 2020 National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Discounted Spark 5 Pro: TECNO’s Pre-Hype Offer f ..

25 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at US$37.09 a barre ..

41 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$200 million Su ..

41 minutes ago

Phase-I of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to continue till ..

1 hour ago

Water supplied to Gilgit city highly contaminated, ..

47 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik says Babar Azam should be made an ind ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.