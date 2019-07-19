UrduPoint.com
'Tax Maneuver' Is Russia's Sovereign Right, Compensation For Minsk Out Of Question- Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) It is Russia's sovereign right to execute the so-called oil tax maneuver, therefore it would be improper to discuss the possibility for the country to provide Belarus with any compensation, while Russia is ready to assist Belarus in mitigating the consequences of the tax maneuver through a set of measures, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told Sputnik.

"The tax maneuver is Russia's sovereign right, therefore it is hardly proper to discuss any compensation. We could assist Belarus in mitigating the consequences of the tax maneuver being implemented in Russia.

This matter is being discussed and will be resolved in an integrative manner. So it is early to give any estimates in this respect," Karasin said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk would have to look for alternatives to Russian oil unless the two countries could agree on the compensation over the so-called tax maneuver. Russia plans to gradually lift the export duty on oil and increase the severance tax by 2024. As a result of the maneuver, Belarus will have to bear additional costs, which Minsk estimates at about $400 million in 2019 alone and at $11 billion over the whole period.

