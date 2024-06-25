Tax net to be broadened for revenue generation: Chief commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The tax net will be broadened with the active cooperation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) so that much-needed revenue could be generated without adding more burden on the existing taxpayers, said Irshad Hussain, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) Faisalabad.

Talking to a delegation of the business community, the Chief Commissioner said that he had already served in Faisalabad and had intimacy with business leaders. “I also understand the tax related problems confronted by the business community”, he said and added that he would try his best to facilitate them within the given circumstances.

Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President FCCI, led the delegation and met the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) in his office. The delegation comprised Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Abaidullah Sheikh, Idrees Sadhey Sheikh, Rehan Ashfaq, Chaudhary Taimoor Talat, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President FCCI, Dr Sajjad Arshad, congratulated Irshad Hussain on assuming the office of the chief commissioner inland revenue and assured him of his full cooperation.

He said that the proposed budget had fomented serious apprehensions, however, they could resolve the issues in close collaboration. He also extended an invitation to Irshad Hussain to visit the FCCI at a time and date convenient to him. It would provide a chance to FCCI members to directly interact with the chief commissioner and explain their unresolved issues, he added.

Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, said that traders were patriotic Pakistani and ready to contribute their role but they must be taken into confidence about the “Tajir Dost Scheme”.

The chief commissioner accepted the invitation to visit the FCCI and assured to extend maximum facilitation to the business community.