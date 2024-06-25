Tax Net To Be Broadened For Revenue Generation: Chief Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The tax net will be broadened with the active cooperation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) so that much-needed revenue could be generated without adding more burden on the existing taxpayers, said Irshad Hussain, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) Faisalabad.
Talking to a delegation of the business community, the Chief Commissioner said that he had already served in Faisalabad and had intimacy with business leaders. “I also understand the tax related problems confronted by the business community”, he said and added that he would try his best to facilitate them within the given circumstances.
Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President FCCI, led the delegation and met the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) in his office. The delegation comprised Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Abaidullah Sheikh, Idrees Sadhey Sheikh, Rehan Ashfaq, Chaudhary Taimoor Talat, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.
Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President FCCI, Dr Sajjad Arshad, congratulated Irshad Hussain on assuming the office of the chief commissioner inland revenue and assured him of his full cooperation.
He said that the proposed budget had fomented serious apprehensions, however, they could resolve the issues in close collaboration. He also extended an invitation to Irshad Hussain to visit the FCCI at a time and date convenient to him. It would provide a chance to FCCI members to directly interact with the chief commissioner and explain their unresolved issues, he added.
Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, said that traders were patriotic Pakistani and ready to contribute their role but they must be taken into confidence about the “Tajir Dost Scheme”.
The chief commissioner accepted the invitation to visit the FCCI and assured to extend maximum facilitation to the business community.
Recent Stories
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
More Stories From Business
-
Government’s economic priorities to lead country towards self-sufficiency: Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 291 points10 minutes ago
-
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public15 minutes ago
-
Huge employment opportunities available for graphic designers in textiles: VC1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher as weaker yen lifts exporters3 hours ago
-
POL import bill decreases by 0.28 percent3 hours ago
-
China Focus: China's podcast industry flourishes with growing listeners3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 241,5005 hours ago
-
NPO to organize a workshop on "Conflict Management & Negotiation Skills" on June, 265 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago