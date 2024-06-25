Open Menu

Tax Net To Be Broadened For Revenue Generation: Chief Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Tax net to be broadened for revenue generation: Chief commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The tax net will be broadened with the active cooperation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) so that much-needed revenue could be generated without adding more burden on the existing taxpayers, said Irshad Hussain, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) Faisalabad.

Talking to a delegation of the business community, the Chief Commissioner said that he had already served in Faisalabad and had intimacy with business leaders. “I also understand the tax related problems confronted by the business community”, he said and added that he would try his best to facilitate them within the given circumstances.

Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President FCCI, led the delegation and met the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (Operation) in his office. The delegation comprised Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Abaidullah Sheikh, Idrees Sadhey Sheikh, Rehan Ashfaq, Chaudhary Taimoor Talat, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Shahzad and Iftikhar Hussain Ansari.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President FCCI, Dr Sajjad Arshad, congratulated Irshad Hussain on assuming the office of the chief commissioner inland revenue and assured him of his full cooperation.

He said that the proposed budget had fomented serious apprehensions, however, they could resolve the issues in close collaboration. He also extended an invitation to Irshad Hussain to visit the FCCI at a time and date convenient to him. It would provide a chance to FCCI members to directly interact with the chief commissioner and explain their unresolved issues, he added.

Vice President FCCI, Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, said that traders were patriotic Pakistani and ready to contribute their role but they must be taken into confidence about the “Tajir Dost Scheme”.

The chief commissioner accepted the invitation to visit the FCCI and assured to extend maximum facilitation to the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business Budget Visit Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

40 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

18 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business