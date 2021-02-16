UrduPoint.com
Tax Officials Raid Two Shoe Factories, Seize Record On Tax Evasion

Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Tax officials raid two shoe factories, seize record on tax evasion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Separate official teams of directorate of intelligence and investigations (I&I) Inland Revenue here on Tuesday raided two shoe factories on evading payment of withholding tax.

I&I Inland Revenue officials said that the two factories were supplying shoe and shoe material to the markets since long without paying withholding tax.

Shoe factories raided included MS Popular plastic footwear at stadium road, and MS Big B Plastic works near Allahwasya Chowk.

Officials seized the record from both factories. The officials suspect that the factories evaded tax payment worth millions of rupees.

