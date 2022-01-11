UrduPoint.com

Tax Reforms To Help Bring Rs20trn Retail Sector Into Tax Net: Tarin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector into tax net: Tarin

The Minister for Finance and Revenue says the total sale of retail sector in the country is 20 trillion rupees but 16 trillion rupees of it is not in the tax net.

ISLAMBAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2022) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said the reforms measures being taken by government would bring the retail sector worth 20 trillion rupees into the tax net.

Briefing the Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue in Islamabad, he said the total sale of retail sector in the country is 20 trillion rupees but 16 trillion rupees of it is not in the tax net.

The minister said the Federal board of Revenue has refunded about 50 billion rupees in six months, which has never happened in any government’s tenure.

Shaukat Tarin said the International Monetary Fund wants to tax 700 billion rupees but the government brought the target down to 343 billion rupees through negotiations.

He clarified that all amendments pertaining to the tax are not being undertaken under the IMF’s pressure, as the government already had the agenda to bring tax reforms for socio-economic development of the common man.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Shaukat Tarin Sale Man FBR All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Qatar agree to address all issues about ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to address all issues about development of LNG terminals

12 minutes ago
 Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commi ..

Opposition criticizes govt, demands judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

21 minutes ago
 Fairytale end as Taylor seals New Zealand win over ..

Fairytale end as Taylor seals New Zealand win over Bangladesh

19 minutes ago
 Fog likely to prevail on plains of certain areas i ..

Fog likely to prevail on plains of certain areas in KP: Met

19 minutes ago
 Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Be ..

Beyond All Expectations, realme became a Global Bestselling Brand during 2021 Sh ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in t ..

Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: president

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.