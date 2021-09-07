Tax Regime on Kuril Islands Must Not Violate Japanese, Russian Laws - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, commenting on the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a special tax regime on the Kuril Islands, said that such a regime should not violate both countries' laws.

"At the Eastern Economic Forum, President Putin voiced the idea of creating a special regime on the islands.

The Japanese government adheres to the position that such a regime and joint economic activities should not run counter to the legislation of both states," Motegi said.

The Japanese foreign minister also said the Russian leader again mentioned the absurdity of the situation when there is still no peace treaty between the two countries.

"Based on the designated position, we would like to continue a constructive dialogue with Russia in order to create suitable conditions for signing a peace treaty," Motegi said.