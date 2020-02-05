UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Revenue Increase By 17%, Domestic Collection By 27%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Tax revenue increase by 17%, domestic collection by 27%

In response to a news items published in some sections of press about tax revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday clarified that it had collected a record Rs2407 billion in first seven months showing an increase of 17% over last year's collection of Rs2062 Billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :In response to a news items published in some sections of press about tax revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday clarified that it had collected a record Rs2407 billion in first seven months showing an increase of 17% over last year's collection of Rs2062 Billion.

This increase has been registered despite a US $5 billion compression in imports, the board said in a statement issued here.

Last year, FBR collected income tax, sales tax and customs duty at import stage amounting to Rs.1005 billion which had only grown by 6% to Rs1066 billion consequent to the tremendous negative impact on customs duty and income tax collected at import stage.

On the other hand domestic collection has increased from Rs1066 billion last years' to Rs1341 billion this year, showing unprecedented increase of 27%.

"It is evident that the aforementioned tremendous growth has been made possible by untiring efforts of FBR despite economic slowdown and without adopting any coercive measure," the statement added.

The board expressed the hope that with upcoming economic turnover coupled with efforts of FBR, it would reach very close to its assigned targets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import FBR From Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmiris living in worst condition due to 185 day ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military to Get First Derivatsiya-PVO Air ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across country wit ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan int ..

2 minutes ago

Allowing former Prime Minister for abroad was a go ..

8 minutes ago

Rehman Malik urges Govt. to drag Prime Minister Mo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.