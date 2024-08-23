Tax Table Being Reviewed To Address Trader’ Apprehensions: Naeem Mir
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister for Tajir Dost Scheme Muhammad Naeem Mir has said that tax table is being reviewed to address apprehensions of traders
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister for Tajir Dost Scheme Muhammad Naeem Mir has said that tax table is being reviewed to address apprehensions of traders.
Addressing a meeting in the committee room of DC Office here, he said that main objective of PM's Tajir Dost Scheme is to facilitate traders for tax filing. Under this scheme, the traders could get them registered as filer through mobile app without the help of any consultant. This scheme would help the non-filers to file their income tax returns easily.
He said that under Tajir Dost scheme, the tax table is being reviewed so that apprehensions of the traders could be redressed. He said that powers of tax collection are being transferred at regional level and now Regional Commissioner FBR could review the tax table after consulting the traders and addressing their apprehensions.
He said that the government was suggested to collect tax on biannual basis where the traders could also enjoy refund facility in their tax return file.
He assured the traders that no notice would be issued by the FBR till final amendment in Tajir Dost Scheme. However, he requested the traders to avoid from protest and keep them away from indulging in any kind of negative activities.
He said that no advance tax would be levied through Tajir Dost Scheme. This scheme is totally about registration for income tax which has no connection with sales tax. He said that tax would be levied fairly and those would be exempted from advance tax who would provide services of different kinds.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed also addressed the meeting and urged the traders to avail from Tajir Dost Scheme in greater national interests. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, DC Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Naeem, Commissioner FBR and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Urgent steps being taken for industrial uplift of KP, says CM’s aide7 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as Powell says rate cut coming7 hours ago
-
Alfalah asset management secures CCP approval for strengthening market position8 hours ago
-
PSX gains 08 points9 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes Turkish expertise to elevate aviation industry9 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation expectations remain unchanged for 3rd consecutive month8 hours ago
-
BoJ's Ueda flags more rate hikes if economy, inflation on track8 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases by 0.10%10 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.200 per tola to Rs.262,00010 hours ago
-
G20 merchandise exports flat in 2nd quarter10 hours ago
-
China sees record-high air traffic in July10 hours ago