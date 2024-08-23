Tax table being reviewed to address trader’ apprehensions: Naeem Mir

Coordinator to Prime Minister for Tajir Dost Scheme Muhammad Naeem Mir has said that tax table is being reviewed to address apprehensions of traders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister for Tajir Dost Scheme Muhammad Naeem Mir has said that tax table is being reviewed to address apprehensions of traders.

Addressing a meeting in the committee room of DC Office here, he said that main objective of PM's Tajir Dost Scheme is to facilitate traders for tax filing. Under this scheme, the traders could get them registered as filer through mobile app without the help of any consultant. This scheme would help the non-filers to file their income tax returns easily.

He said that under Tajir Dost scheme, the tax table is being reviewed so that apprehensions of the traders could be redressed. He said that powers of tax collection are being transferred at regional level and now Regional Commissioner FBR could review the tax table after consulting the traders and addressing their apprehensions.

He said that the government was suggested to collect tax on biannual basis where the traders could also enjoy refund facility in their tax return file.

He assured the traders that no notice would be issued by the FBR till final amendment in Tajir Dost Scheme. However, he requested the traders to avoid from protest and keep them away from indulging in any kind of negative activities.

He said that no advance tax would be levied through Tajir Dost Scheme. This scheme is totally about registration for income tax which has no connection with sales tax. He said that tax would be levied fairly and those would be exempted from advance tax who would provide services of different kinds.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed also addressed the meeting and urged the traders to avail from Tajir Dost Scheme in greater national interests. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, DC Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Naeem, Commissioner FBR and others were also present in the meeting.