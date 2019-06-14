UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Target Should Be Considered As A National Obligation : PBIF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:16 AM

Tax target should be considered as a national obligation : PBIF

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has lauded the annual budget terming it visionary and reflective of the vision of PTI

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has lauded the annual budget terming it visionary and reflective of the vision of PTI.Talking to the business community, Mian Zahid Hussain said on Thursday that the tax target of Rs5555 billion is a challenge but keeping in view the actual potential it is not impossible as the government claims that masses have full faith in the person of Imran Khan and they would cooperate, he said.He said that independent experts suggest that actual tax potential is Rs8500 billion while the World Bank has estimated it to be Rs10000 billion while the total tax collected during the current year is Rs4000 billion against the target of 4400 billion rupees.The business leader said that hundreds of thousands of traders earning Rs400000 have been brought into the tax net which will be wastage of time and resources of the FBR, therefore, tax limit should be increased to Rs1.2 million so that authorities could focus on big tax evaders.He said that budget deficit which was Rs1600 billion has now jumped to Rs3350 billion while the developmental budget has been increased from Rs 900 billion to 1863 billion which would be a challenge.

Mian Zahid Hussain noted that withdrawal of zero-rating can hit exports by two billion dollars as Rs400 billion refunds of the textile sector are already stuck.

The GDP has slipped from the target of 6.2 percent to 2.9 percent and now the government has targeted four percent growth rate while IMF and Moody's has projected a growth of 2.5 percent. He suggested the establishment of an autonomous body which can reduce the cost of doing business for exports and bringing the cost on inputs at par with the regional countries.

Companies should be formed comprising experts and 25 top exporters for different exports sectors which will look after processing, branding, marketing certification, and standardization.He noted that chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi is taking interest in resolving issues of the business community and improving the investment climate.

He has chosen a difficult task for himself which must be lauded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Bank Exports Business Budget FBR Textile From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

President orders withdrawal of tender notice for n ..

12 minutes ago

PTI govt running state affairs per PM's vision: Al ..

12 minutes ago

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardio ..

12 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in indiscriminate accountability ..

12 minutes ago

Four killed, 7 injured in road accident in Hyderab ..

12 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Romanian FM

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.