Taxpayers again requested to provide IBAN for electronic transfer of refunds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday again requested the taxpayers to update their IRIS profile and provide IBAN details for electronic transfer of refunds.

A statement issued here said the board had devised a centralized system of online payment of Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty and Income Tax refunds directly in the bank account of the taxpayers.

"For this purpose, FBR has requested the taxpayers to update their IRIS profile. In the given bank account details area in the system, IBAN detail row is added wherein taxpayers are required to add their complete Bank's IBAN number of same Bank Account whose details are already available in IRIS profile to receive Sales Tax, FED and Income Tax refund cheques,".

According to the statement, the board had advised the taxpayers to do the needful as soon as possible to avail electronic transfer facility.

Likewise, FBR had also required from the exporters to update their WEBOC profile and provide IBAN of the same Bank Account whose details were already available in WEBOC profile of the exporters to receive Custom Duty Drawback.

The board had required the information to be provided as soon as possible to avail electronic transfer facility for Customs Duty Drawback payments.