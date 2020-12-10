Taxpayers allowed to file tax returns after expiry of extended period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday has clarified that taxpayers' were allowed under the law to file annual income tax returns after the completion of extended period granted by the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue.

In a statement issued here, the board advised the taxpayers' to file their returns as early as possible as late filing of tax returns would only be acceptable after payment of surcharge calculated as per law.

It may be remembered that FBR had given an opportunity to the taxpayers' to seek extension in date from their respective field office for filing of tax returns through online or manual way till December 8.

Special directions were issued to all the field offices in this regard to provide maximum facilitations to the taxpayers' so that taxpayers' could file their tax returns within time.

The board further clarified that necessary action against those non-filers who are eligible to file tax returns would soon be initiated as per law.