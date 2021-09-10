Taxpayers now can file declarations between Sept 10 to 25: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday granted relaxation in filing of declarations under Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019.

The FBR has decided to grant one-time opportunity to the taxpayers who paid their tax under the Assets Declaration Ordinance-2019 but somehow could not file their declarations, said an FBR press release.

The Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019 was promulgated on May 14, 2019 for payment of tax and declaration of corresponding assets by June 30, 2019. The due date, later, was extended till July 3, 2019.

Taking cognizance of the hardship caused and to facilitate the aggrieved citizen taxpayers, FBR has decided to allow filing of declarations for all those citizen taxpayers/persons who deposited tax under the Ordinance within the due date i.e. July 3, 2019 but could not file their declarations due to any reason.

The system has been enabled for the purpose and all taxpayers can now file their declarations between September 10 to 25, 2021.

This is a special dispensation granted under Section 7 of the FBR Act, 2007.