Taxpayers reminded to pay outstanding taxes under Assets Declaration Scheme till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday reminded the taxpayers, who have filed declarations under the Assets Declaration Act 2019 as amended subsequently, to pay outstanding tax, along with default surcharge by the due date of June 30,2020.

The FBR has clarified that in case of non-payment of tax and default surcharge by the due date, declaration filed under the scheme would become void and any tax and default surcharge that has been paid would not be refunded.

Moreover, proceedings will be initiated for undisclosed assets, expenditure and sales, which may culminate to taxes and penalties amounting to 80 percent of the value of assets in addition to proceedings under various other laws.

The FBR has again clarified that the due date for payment under the Scheme would not be extended beyond June 30,2020.