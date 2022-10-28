TCP allowed to import 0.3 mln tons urea

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Friday allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to proceed ahead with the lowest offer received from M/s Makhdoom Logistics Services @ US$ 520/MT for import of 300,000 MT of urea fertilizer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Friday allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to proceed ahead with the lowest offer received from M/s Makhdoom Logistics Services @ US$ 520/MT for import of 300,000 MT of urea fertilizer.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the ECC meeting.

The cabinet committee approved the proposal of ministry of commerce to suspend the date of implementation of import policy order (IPO) 2022 regarding import of timber and wood till March 31st, 2023.

The ECC allowed the TCP to import 0.80MT of wheat through open tendering or through government to government basis while the committee granted permission to provide additional supply of imported wheat to provinces from PASSCO's stock.

The ECC approved lowest bid offered by M/s Aston FFI DMCC, M/s Fertile Pvt ltd @ US$ 373/MT for 120,000 MT in 6th international wheat tender 2022.

The ECC also approved Technical supplementary grant of Rs 333.915 million for the current financial year in favour of the ministry of interior.