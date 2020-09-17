UrduPoint.com
TCP Asked To Start Importing Wheat For Strategist Reserves

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here Thursday decided that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP )will start importing wheat in the required quantities through small tenders from time to time to maintain the wheat supply at a reasonable price and for keeping additional strategic reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here Thursday decided that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP )will start importing wheat in the required quantities through small tenders from time to time to maintain the wheat supply at a reasonable price and for keeping additional strategic reserves.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

ECC discussed in detail the need to import wheat in the country through the government and private sector.

The Chair directed that the availability of wheat was an important issue and there is a need to maintain sufficient stock of wheat in the country which could be made available at a reasonable price.

