TCP Imports At Most Competitive Rates: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Federal Ministries of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Wednesday that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had imported sugar at the most competitive rates from the international market without any involvement of government

In a tweet, he said that the sugar would be sold in the market by Punjab government at prices much below the current retail and ex-mill rates.

The minister categorically declined a press report that falsely claimed that government had procured 2 million tonnes of sugar from the mills or that government was importing another million tonnes.

According to it total sugar sold in Pakistan is around 5 to 6 million tonnes in a year while the government was importing 150,000 tonnes only.

