UrduPoint.com

TCP To Intervene If G-3 Cotton Price Slip Below Rs 5000/40kg

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:41 PM

TCP to intervene if G-3 cotton price slip below Rs 5000/40kg

Senior officials of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) visited ginneries across South Punjab Wednesday assuring farmers and ginners that TCP would intervene to buy cotton when the price of grade-3 cotton slipped below Rs 5000 per 40 kilogram in the open market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior officials of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) visited ginneries across South Punjab Wednesday assuring farmers and ginners that TCP would intervene to buy cotton when the price of grade-3 cotton slipped below Rs 5000 per 40 kilogram in the open market.

They said that government has set Rs 5000 as minimum price of cotton. If the price goes below this level then TCP would play its role on the instructions of government to buy cotton as per prescribed procedure to ensure that silver fiber fetch better returns to farmers and cotton market remins stable.

TCP executive director finance Shakeel Ahmad, GM TCP (LPC&QAD), deputy secretary agriculture south Punjab Asif Raza and other officials visited ginning factories in Khanewal, Kabirwala, Jahanian, Lodhran, and Bahawalpur.

They discussed the present condition of cotton crop, production, price of Phutti in open market with the farmers and ginners and informed about government policy in support of cotton farmers.

TCP officials observed that cotton crop was yielding better per acre production and fetching suitable price.

TCP would implement government's approved intervention plan if price of Grade-3 cotton goes below Rs 5000 per 40kg, says an official release.

They said that ginners would be held bound to buy seed cotton (Phutti) from farmers keeping in view the government policy of minimum price and the objective behind it.

Farmers and ginners expressed satisfaction over the government's farmers friendly initiatives and hoped it would be helpful in reviving cotton and financial standing of farmers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur Buy Price Khanewal Lodhran Jahanian Kabirwala Shakeel Silver Market Cotton From Government General Motors

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

16 minutes ago
 CO2 monitors can track indoor COVID-19 risk

CO2 monitors can track indoor COVID-19 risk

2 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 202 ..

Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

16 minutes ago
 NATO Сonfirms Accreditations Withdrawn for 8 Empl ..

NATO Сonfirms Accreditations Withdrawn for 8 Employees of Russian Mission

2 minutes ago
 CM's aide directs timely completion of educational ..

CM's aide directs timely completion of educational schemes

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.11m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.11m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.