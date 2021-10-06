TCP to intervene if G-3 cotton price slip below Rs 5000/40kg

Senior officials of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) visited ginneries across South Punjab Wednesday assuring farmers and ginners that TCP would intervene to buy cotton when the price of grade-3 cotton slipped below Rs 5000 per 40 kilogram in the open market

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior officials of Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) visited ginneries across South Punjab Wednesday assuring farmers and ginners that TCP would intervene to buy cotton when the price of grade-3 cotton slipped below Rs 5000 per 40 kilogram in the open market.

They said that government has set Rs 5000 as minimum price of cotton. If the price goes below this level then TCP would play its role on the instructions of government to buy cotton as per prescribed procedure to ensure that silver fiber fetch better returns to farmers and cotton market remins stable.

TCP executive director finance Shakeel Ahmad, GM TCP (LPC&QAD), deputy secretary agriculture south Punjab Asif Raza and other officials visited ginning factories in Khanewal, Kabirwala, Jahanian, Lodhran, and Bahawalpur.

They discussed the present condition of cotton crop, production, price of Phutti in open market with the farmers and ginners and informed about government policy in support of cotton farmers.

TCP officials observed that cotton crop was yielding better per acre production and fetching suitable price.

TCP would implement government's approved intervention plan if price of Grade-3 cotton goes below Rs 5000 per 40kg, says an official release.

They said that ginners would be held bound to buy seed cotton (Phutti) from farmers keeping in view the government policy of minimum price and the objective behind it.

Farmers and ginners expressed satisfaction over the government's farmers friendly initiatives and hoped it would be helpful in reviving cotton and financial standing of farmers.