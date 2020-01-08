UrduPoint.com
TDAP All Set To Participate In Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics In March

Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

TDAP all set to participate in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics in March

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the upcoming Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics show scheduled in mid March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the upcoming Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics show scheduled in mid March 2020.

The show scheduled from March 11 to 13, is currently the biggest and most comprehensive apparel fabrics and accessories event in Asia, according to a press release received here on Wednesday. In addition to a Denim display, the show would provide trend inspiration to the industry and would facilitate interaction between international and domestic denim producers, designers, ready-to-wear garment manufacturers as well as cutting-edge technologies and fashion trends.

The fair would also help understand the China market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Products including Cotton, Denim, wool, silk, linen/Ramie, man-made, knitted, functional, lace and embroidery, fibres/yarns, linings, buttons, zippers, threads & tapes, labels, printing & CAD/CAM/CIM systems, design & styling, trade publications, Testing & certification, Fashion accessories.

According to the press release, standard stands were available on subsidized rates at Rs. 570,000 (Fabric/Denim both) instead of actual Rs. 779,740.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were 3,273 exhibitors from 23 countries and 94,661 visitors from 110 countries and regions participated in spring 2019 show.

Yarn expo is also held alongside Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and in Yarn Expo - Spring 2019, there were 468 exhibitors from 12 countries and 28,302 visitors from 87 countries & regions participated. 12 exhibitors from Pakistan participated in 2019 show.

The top 10 foreign visitor countries participating in the show included USA, Russia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Vietnam and China.

