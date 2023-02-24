UrduPoint.com

TDAP Arranges Pre-event For 'Her Hunar' Exhibition To Be Held On March 4-5

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a pre-exhibition event for the upcoming event, "Her Hunar", to encourage women entrepreneurs hailing from northern Pakistan, including Chitral, Swat, Hazara, DI Khan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir

TDAP Director General Muhammad Naseer welcomed the participants and provided an overview of "Her Hunar" exhibition.

He appreciated the response received from female entrepreneurs and hoped that the event would add value to the women empowerment cause.

TDAP Assistant Director Maryam Mumtaz briefed the audience about the event details for Her Hunar.

She said over 120 female entrepreneurs from GB, AJK, KP, and Islamabad regions would showcase their indigenous products.

The exhibition, scheduled to be held on March 4-5, would also include sideline activities of seminars, and training along with an entertaining side of cultural performances of the northern region, traditional cuisine and various fun activities for families and kids said a news release, she added.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated TDAP for the "Her Hunar" exhibition and assured support of the ICCI for trade promotion activities for the development of women entrepreneurs.

Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Rizwana Asif appreciated the efforts of TDAP for organizing a women-specific exhibition.

Sidra Cheema, and Mahnoor Fatima also supported the TDAP initiative for the development of women entrepreneurs in the north region.

The pre-exhibition ceremony was attended by members of various public and private organizations such as ITC, USAID, NUST, PSEB, FWB, WeCamp, representatives of women's chambers of northern Pakistan, female and male entrepreneurs along with media.

