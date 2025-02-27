TDAP CE meets business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad Chadhar

met stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry at an event organized by the

Pakistan Readymade Garments and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) here on Thursday.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders, including former PRGMEA

chairman Ijaz Khokhar, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan

(SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman Dryport Trust Raza Iqbal, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani

and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti.

Recognizing the importance of the textile and apparel industry in Pakistan’s export landscape,

Chief Executive TDAP Faiz Ahmad reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving

industry challenges.

He announced plans for monthly engagements with industry stakeholders to ensure continuous

dialogue and problem-solving.

Additionally, he requested each association to nominate a focal person

to streamline communication and collaboration for prompt resolution of problems.

Faiz Ahmad informed the attendees that the government was striving hard to overcome structural

issues in order to enhance the global competitiveness of industries, foster innovation, entrepreneurship,

facilitate greater integration with global supply chains and market access.

The government would continue to work closely with stakeholders to enhance ease of doing business

and unlock new export opportunities, he added.

In his opening remarks Ijaz Khokhar emphasized the need for structural reforms to enhance global

competitiveness, recommending the establishment of a dedicated Apparel Export Promotion Council

and a support fund for apparel startups and innovation.