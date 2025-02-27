Open Menu

TDAP CE Meets Business Community

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM

TDAP CE meets business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad Chadhar

met stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry at an event organized by the

Pakistan Readymade Garments and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) here on Thursday.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders, including former PRGMEA

chairman Ijaz Khokhar, Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association of Pakistan

(SIMAP) Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman Dryport Trust Raza Iqbal, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani

and Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti.

Recognizing the importance of the textile and apparel industry in Pakistan’s export landscape,

Chief Executive TDAP Faiz Ahmad reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving

industry challenges.

He announced plans for monthly engagements with industry stakeholders to ensure continuous

dialogue and problem-solving.

Additionally, he requested each association to nominate a focal person

to streamline communication and collaboration for prompt resolution of problems.

Faiz Ahmad informed the attendees that the government was striving hard to overcome structural

issues in order to enhance the global competitiveness of industries, foster innovation, entrepreneurship,

facilitate greater integration with global supply chains and market access.

The government would continue to work closely with stakeholders to enhance ease of doing business

and unlock new export opportunities, he added.

In his opening remarks Ijaz Khokhar emphasized the need for structural reforms to enhance global

competitiveness, recommending the establishment of a dedicated Apparel Export Promotion Council

and a support fund for apparel startups and innovation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

12 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

12 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

13 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business