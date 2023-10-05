TDAP Chief Executive visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala

and Secretary TDAP Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, along with their team visited Sialkot Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for an engagement with the business community.

Upon their arrival, they received a warm welcome from the SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub

Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh.

The meeting centered on addressing various industry-related concerns and TDAP (Trade

Development Authority of Pakistan) assured their full commitment to promptly resolve these

issues.

Addressing the business community, TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala

said that Sialkot was a place which had diversification and whatever you were doing was

truly required for the country.

The TDAP Chief Executive said that FIFA World Cup Football was played with Sialkot

made football while 'Your Karate' was one of the top most productions in the world.

He said the TDAP was contributing to making polices at the government level to increase

Pakistan's exports.

The TDAP Chief Executive said that export was the name of delivery on time, comparative

price and quality and these three things make you confident in the world in export.

He said: "We directly participate in 100 fairs by sponsoring, sending people and offering

hospitality".

He said the TDAP was carrying out the ‘Look Africa Policy’. "We did single country exhibition

in Africa then in Kenya and now we are going to do it in Kenya".

He also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary “Sialkot, the City of Progressive People”

which was screened during this meeting.

On this occasion, SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir said that trade delegations

had been sent to many countries from the platform of SCCI. There was no doubt that TDAP

had given all possible support to Sialkot Chamber in the departure of Trade Delegations

abroad, for which we are grateful to you.

He said that among the requests that were made to the Secretary TDAP on the occasion

of your last visit to the chamber, the approval of pending trade delegation for Australia and

USA, inclusion of Made in Sialkot Expo in TDAP annual schedule, provision of subsidy for

participation in MEDICA Trade Exhibition through TDAP platform, organization of Buyer-Sellers

meetings in Sialkot and appointment of Product Officer for Surgical Industry in Lahore Office

have been approved.

However, no progress has been made on the projects approved by the TDAP local office.

In view of which coordination between Sialkot Chamber and TDAP Local Office should be

further improved, he added.