TDAP chief for promoting local industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Businessmen's Group Zubair Motiwala has said that there is a greater need to continue the development of the country's industry, increase exports and improve the country's economic situation.

To stabilize, the Trade Development Authority has recently attracted the attention of the world's radars from the Texpo Pakistan exhibition and has signed more than 500 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the delegations of different countries at the exhibition. "If the business community of Pakistan is united, Pakistan can also become economically strong," he observed.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the trade delegation led by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer at TDAP office. Shahzad Ali Malik, former Senior Vice President FPCCI Khalid Tawab, Secretary General Sindh Region UBG Hanif Gohar, Ahmed Chinoy, Zubair Chaya and Noor Ahmad Khan were also present. The delegation congratulated Zubair Motiwala on assuming the leadership of TDAP, according to Punjab Industries Department's spokesman here on Monday.

Zubair Motiwala agreed that the business community, whether from Punjab or Sindh or from any other provinces, should be one voice to solve joint problems. He said that it is a fact that industries and trade across the country are facing the same problems for which 'we all have to be united to convince the legislators and politicians'. Zubair Motiwala also informed the delegation about the successful holding of the recent Texpo exhibition and also discussed other issues.

Caretaker Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said, "We have to convince the young generation that Pakistan will soon become a strong economy and for this we all have to make joint efforts," asserting that all problems could be solved, once the private sector gets united.

SM Tanveer said that comprehensive and viable measures are being put in order to save Pakistan's industries from closure. Punjab government also started a number of programmes for a better future of the youth, he added.