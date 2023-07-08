TDAP chief visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General (DG) Khalid Rasool visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Dr Mariam Nouman welcomed the guest.

During the meeting, they discussed arrangements for the "We-Exhibit 2024" as well as formation of women entrepreneurs delegations.